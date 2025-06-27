CoreWeave takes a second shot at Core Scientific acquisition

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 04:55
Core DAO
CORE$0,2523+1,65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,076-4,16%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000087-8,42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,081-3,11%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00374-8,55%

Last year’s $1 billion offer was a non-starter. Now, with AI demand surging and Bitcoin mining margins tightening, CoreWeave has circled back and is reportedly in new talks to acquire Core Scientific.

On June 26, the Wall Street Journal reported that CoreWeave, the AI cloud infrastructure provider backed by Nvidia and powering clients like OpenAI and Microsoft, has reopened negotiations to acquire Bitcoin miner Core Scientific.

The move comes nearly a year after Core Scientific’s board dismissed CoreWeave’s initial $5.75-per-share offer ($1 billion total) as “significantly undervaluing” the company. This time, the terms remain undisclosed, but the market’s reaction was immediate: Core Scientific’s stock surged 28%, pushing its valuation close to $4 billion.

People familiar with the matter say the latest negotiations follow a string of multi-year infrastructure deals between the two companies, including a major contract for 200 megawatts of power to support CoreWeave’s high-performance computing services.

Can the second bid stick this time?

CoreWeave’s renewed pursuit of Core Scientific appears to be about securing the infrastructure needed to win the AI race.

The AI cloud provider, fresh off a $1.5 billion IPO and partnerships with Microsoft and OpenAI, is locked in a battle for computing power with rivals like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Unlike those giants, CoreWeave doesn’t own massive data center networks. That’s where Core Scientific comes in.

Core Scientific controls something even more valuable than raw computing power: energy infrastructure. The Bitcoin miner’s facilities, mostly located near cheap, abundant power sources, are already wired for high-density computing, making them ideal for AI workloads.

The existing 200-megawatt deal between the two companies, signed last year, was just the start. Owning Core Scientific outright would give CoreWeave direct control over power contracts, bypassing the scramble for data center capacity that’s bottlenecking AI expansion.

What’s in for Core Scientific?

For Core Scientific, the timing couldn’t be more strategic. The company emerged from bankruptcy in early 2024 with a leaner operation and a stronger balance sheet, but Bitcoin’s halving in April slashed mining rewards, squeezing margins across the industry.

While some miners are selling off assets or pivoting to AI hosting piecemeal, Core Scientific’s management has held out for a bigger play. Their first-quarter profit of $580 million, largely driven by Bitcoin’s price rebound and efficient operations, proved they’re no longer a distressed asset. Now, they’re a strategic one.

Whether the deal closes or collapses, the return of CoreWeave to the negotiating table underscores a broader realignment in digital infrastructure. The boundary between Bitcoin mining and AI compute is thinning, not because the technologies are converging, but because they share the same scarce foundation: power.

In that light, Core Scientific’s real value may not be its mining rigs, but the grid connections beneath them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$40+4,05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00858+2,02%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$176,9-4,49%
Bitcoin
BTC$110.670,58-1,40%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,421+9,06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,866+4,52%
Suilend
SEND$0,3891-5,44%
Wink
LIKE$0,006999-6,63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek