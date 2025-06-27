SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 04:16
Secretum
SER$0.0002007-0.09%
JITO
JTO$1.025-4.82%
Solana
SOL$176.9-4.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00858+2.02%

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token.

Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) is intended to support top blockchain projects within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. As a start, the company has acquired 52,181 Jito (JTO) tokens for the reserve.

JTO, the native and governance token of the Jito network, is one such project, the company noted.

Currently, Jito tops the Solana ecosystem as the leading maximal extractable value (MEV) infrastructure and liquid staking provider. According to DeFiLlama, Jito’s total value locked is at $2.6 billion, with its MEV-optimized infrastructure and decentralized finance integrations key to the Solana ecosystem.

More than just token accumulation

SOL Strategies, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, rebranded amid a shift in focus to SOL in September 2024. In addition to its latest acquisition, the company was the first-ever Jito validator on the Solana mainnet in October 2022.

The investment and partnership with Jito aligns with its vision for Solana, said Leah Wald, chief executive officer of SOL Strategies.

According to Wald, the move to establish the SER is not merely to accumulate cryptocurrency tokens, but to strategically back projects the company sees as significant contributors to the growth and performance of the Solana network and ecosystem.

SOL Strategies will use a portion of its validator revenue to fund the SER, allowing the company to support leading ecosystem infrastructure projects while maintaining its core SOL treasury. Future plans include support for other projects across the Solana network.

Earlier this month, the company released its second quarter 2025 financial results as well as its May corporate update. The report showed validator revenue increased 151% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, while it held 420,706.82 SOL as of June 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.16-3.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,688.98-1.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.419+9.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.86+5.07%
Suilend
SEND$0.3891-1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.006969-6.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.03326-4.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24797+9.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights