Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network

By: PANews
2025/06/26 23:54
PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track Solana investment profits and losses ( PnL ) and investment portfolios in real time in the wallet, and follow other wallets and copy their trading operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

