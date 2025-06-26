Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 21:33
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00859+1.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-3.11%

Sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex’s alleged successor, Grinex, has processed over $9.3 billion of the Ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5. Speculations are rife about the nature of the token’s usage since the bulk of the transactions originated from only 124 wallets, as per a report by the Financial Times on 25 June 2025.

Currently, users can only find the A7A5 stablecoin listed on Uniswap. It boasts a market cap of $151 million, with about 12 million tokens in circulation. According to Grinex’s telegram channel, traders can use the Ruble-backed stablecoin to trade against the Russian Ruble and also against the USDT and the US dollar.

Elliptic analysts, cited by the Financial Times, suggest that rigid transfer patterns indicate internal fund movement rather than organic token adoption. Furthermore, the crypto-focused anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and blockchain analytics platform, Global Ledger, had suggested in March that Garantex had moved its liquidity and customer funds to Grinex.

These findings further cement the likelihood of Grinex having absorbed some of Garantex’s clientele, although Grinex denies any direct links to the sanctioned crypto exchange.

Elliptic‘s co-founder, Tom Robinson, said, “Garantex users with outstanding balances at the time it was shut down could have these balances credited to new accounts set up on Grinex.”

 

According to on-chain data from Etherscan and Tronscan, the A7A5, since its launch a few months ago, has managed to gather around 24000 users. Promsvyazbank, a Moscow-based bank under sanctions for its role in financing the Russian military, backs the A7A5 stablecoin 1:1 with Ruble reserves.

The Ruble-backed stablecoin’s circulating supply surpassed $140 million within a week of its launch, indicating a strong demand for the stablecoin from crypto users in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in June 2025

A7A5 Stablecoin Linked To Ilan Shor – Sanctioned Moldovan Businessman

Analysts, however, remain sceptical of the Ruble-backed stablecoin’s broader adoption because of the token’s clustered activity and unclear fund origins.

Additionally, the Centre for Information Resilience had unveiled linkages of the A7A5 stablecoin to Ilan Shor, a sanctioned Moldovan businessman, convicted of fraud. He was promoting the stablecoin at Russia’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month.

A7A5, however, has claimed to sever ties with Shor in May.

Grinex has highlighted its aim to bring in more USDT alternatives rather than create vehicles to circumvent sanctions.

Explore: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

Their spokesperson was quoted by another publication stating, “We strongly condemn any form of illegal activity, including sanctions evasion, money laundering, etc. All suspicious transactions are automatically blocked.”

On 7 March 2025, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced the disruption of Grarantex in coordination with authorities in Germany and Finland. In their joint operation, authorities seized Garantex’s domains in Germany and Finland.

Prosecutors pressed criminal charges against Garantex’s administrators, Aleksej Besciokov and Aleksandr Mira Serda, who oversaw the laundering operations, and authorities froze over $26 million of illegal funds.

Explore: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.16-3.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,688.98-1.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.419+9.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.86+5.07%
Suilend
SEND$0.3891-1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.006969-6.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.03326-4.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24797+9.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights