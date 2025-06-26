MSTR stock vs. MSTY stock: Which offers better returns in a Bitcoin bull run?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:39
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+14.02%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has grown into a $4.8 billion fund, driven by its 136% dividend yield and its connection to Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

MSTY’s inflows have increased each month this year, with the net amount reaching $3.9 billion. This trajectory may continue if Bitcoin (BTC) breaks out and hits a new all-time high, as Polymarket traders expect. 

Demand is also rising because Strategy’s core stock does not pay a dividend. Instead, MSTY generates its monthly distributions through a covered call strategy.

MSTY ETF inflows

In a covered call approach, the fund invests a portion of its capital in Strategy stock and benefits as the stock rises. It then sells call options on the stock, generating premium income, which it distributes to investors.

A call option is a contract that gives the investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at a specific price within a certain time period.

If MSTR stock drops below the strike price, the option becomes worthless since the stock can be bought directly on the market. If the stock rises above the strike price, the call option is exercised. In this case, the fund retains the premium but sacrifices additional upside if the rally continues.

If the stock remains flat, the ETF still generates a return through the monthly premium. These scenarios explain why MSTY and other covered call ETFs offer high dividend yields.

MSTY has a lower total return than MSTR

The 136% dividend yield is highly enticing to many income investors. For instance, a $10,000 investment would yield a gross annual dividend payment of $13,600 if the yield remains constant.

However, a closer look reveals that MSTY’s total return has lagged behind MSTR’s. Data shows that MSTY has declined by 18% year to date, while MSTR stock is up 34%.

The best measure of an ETF’s performance is the total return, which includes dividends. In this case, MSTR stock has risen 34.20% this year, while MSTY has gained 29%. As shown below, MSTY’s total return over the past 12 months was 107%, compared to MSTR’s 160%.

MSTY vs MSTR

A similar trend appears across most covered call ETFs. For example, Coinbase stock has advanced 60% in the past 12 months, while the YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) has risen 24%. Similarly, the $40 billion JEPI ETF consistently lags behind the S&P 500 Index.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.16-3.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,688.98-1.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.419+9.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.86+5.07%
Suilend
SEND$0.3891-1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.006969-6.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.03326-4.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24797+9.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights