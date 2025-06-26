Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0: LEAP Framework to Build a Global Innovation Center

By: PANews
2025/06/26 14:00
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-3.11%

Source: Hong Kong SAR Government

The Government today (June 26) published the Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong (Policy Statement 2.0), reaffirming its commitment to building Hong Kong into a global innovation hub in the digital asset sector. The new Policy Statement builds on the initiatives set out in the first Policy Statement in October 2022.

The Policy Statement 2.0 sets out the government’s vision of building a trustworthy and innovative digital asset ecosystem, with risk management and investor protection as the top priorities, while striving to bring tangible benefits to the real economy and financial markets. The new policy statement proposes the “LEAP” framework, with key points including:

Legal and regulatory streamlining

The government is building a unified and comprehensive regulatory framework for digital asset service providers, covering digital asset trading platforms, stablecoin issuers, digital asset trading service providers and digital asset custody service providers. Among them, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will serve as the main regulator for the future licensing mechanism for digital asset trading service providers and digital asset custody service providers. At the same time, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will lead a comprehensive legislative review to promote the tokenization of real-world assets and financial instruments. The review will comprehensively review all processes of tokenized bond issuance and trading, including but not limited to settlement, registration and record requirements.

Expanding the suite of tokenised products

The Government will regularise the issuance of tokenised government bonds and provide incentives for the tokenisation of real-world assets (including by clarifying the stamp duty arrangements applicable to tokenised exchange-traded funds) to enhance liquidity and accessibility. On this basis, the Government welcomes secondary market trading of relevant tokenised exchange-traded funds through licensed digital asset trading platforms or other platforms in the future. The Government will also promote the tokenisation of a wider range of assets and financial instruments, demonstrating the diverse applications of the technology in different sectors, including precious metals (such as gold), non-ferrous metals and renewable energy (such as solar panels).

Advancing use cases and cross-sectoral collaboration

The licensing mechanism for stablecoin issuers will be implemented on August 1, which will help promote the development of real application scenarios. At the same time, the Government is also committed to strengthening cooperation among regulators, law enforcement agencies and technology providers to develop digital asset infrastructure. To express support and take the lead, the Government welcomes suggestions from market participants on how the Government can experiment and use licensed stablecoins. In addition, Cyberport will also launch a blockchain and digital asset pilot funding program to provide funding for applications with future application potential, iconic and market-impactful projects.

People and partnership development

The Government is committed to working with the industry and academia to promote talent development and position Hong Kong as a centre of excellence for digital asset knowledge sharing and promoting international collaboration, including joint research programmes and global regulatory collaboration. The Government will build a sustainable talent pool by nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs, researchers and technical experts.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said: "Digital assets are an important part of financial technology with great development potential. Through blockchain technology, it enables more efficient and lower-cost financial transactions, making financial services more inclusive. The Policy Statement 2.0 shows our vision for the development of digital assets, and demonstrates the substantive application of tokenization through practice, promoting the diversification of application scenarios. By combining prudent regulation with encouraging market innovation, we will build a more prosperous digital asset ecosystem that is integrated with the real economy and social life, bringing benefits to the economy and society, while consolidating Hong Kong's leading position as an international financial center."

The Secretary for Finance and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said: “Hong Kong’s unique advantages give us an early lead in promoting traditional finance into the digital asset era. The framework set out in the Policy Statement 2.0 will help us move towards LEAP and form a trustworthy, sustainable and deeply integrated digital asset ecosystem into the real economy. The Policy Statement 2.0 also puts Hong Kong firmly at the forefront of digital transformation, providing a clear roadmap for businesses and investors to navigate a robust and thriving digital asset market.”

The Treasury Department and the Securities and Futures Commission will soon conduct a public consultation on the licensing mechanism for digital asset trading service providers and digital asset custody service providers.

over

June 26, 2025 (Thursday)

HKT 11:50

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.64-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,013.05-0.79%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.406+18.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.033666-3.48%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24827+9.65%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

The post Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 10, 2025 15:28 Bitfarms converts a Macquarie debt facility into $300M project financing, drawing an additional $50M to accelerate AI development at its Panther Creek campus. Bitfarms Ltd., a prominent North American energy and digital infrastructure company, has successfully converted its existing private debt facility from Macquarie Group into a project-specific financing agreement worth up to $300 million. This move is aimed at accelerating the development of its data center campus in Panther Creek, Pennsylvania, according to a report by GlobeNewswire. Project Financing for HPC/AI Development The financing arrangement includes an additional $50 million draw, leading to a total of $100 million being drawn through closing. This capital is earmarked for accelerating equipment purchases and advancing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development at the Panther Creek site. Bitfarms plans to start groundwork for the data center in the fourth quarter of 2025, with energization anticipated by the end of 2026. Strategic Partnership with Macquarie Ben Gagnon, CEO of Bitfarms, expressed enthusiasm about the conversion of the debt facility to project-level financing. He highlighted that this transition allows for a more flexible drawdown on the full facility, expediting construction timelines and positioning Bitfarms to meet growing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure in the region. The collaboration with Macquarie has been pivotal in advancing the development phases at the Panther Creek campus. Macquarie’s Commitment to AI Infrastructure Joshua Stevens, Managing Director of Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets business, emphasized their commitment to supporting Bitfarms’ 350 MW HPC/AI campus in Pennsylvania. Stevens noted that the state’s robust energy and fiber infrastructure makes it an emerging hub for AI infrastructure, with Bitfarms poised to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions. Broader Impact and Future Prospects Bitfarms’ strategic focus on U.S. expansion is…
Boost
BOOST$0.08522+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0759-3.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010009-0.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 10:44
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Crypto Investor Loses $6.28M to Sophisticated Phishing Permit Scam

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate