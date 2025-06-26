Hong Kong stocks Shengli Securities rose by more than 150% in the short term

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:06
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities (08540.HK) rose by more than 150% in the short term. According to the First Financial Daily, citing the views of industry insiders directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking, many local Hong Kong brokerages (such as Victory Securities, Aide Securities, etc.) have completed the No. 1 license upgrade.

