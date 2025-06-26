TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

By: PANews
2025/06/26 10:00
TIA
TIA$0.934-1.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+14.02%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01845-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371-9.95%

Author: Jessy, Golden Finance

TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when it was listed on the exchange. As of press time, the price is 1.62U, down more than 90% from the highest point of around 20U. As the former leader of modular blockchain, TIA is now deeply mired in negative public opinion such as founder selling and internal management issues.

TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

The fall of the once-star TIA token is not only a symbol of the decline of the modular blockchain track. The fall of a leading track project that was popular last year is only a superficial phenomenon. The deeper fact is that the once lively narratives in the currency circle are gradually being falsified.

On one hand, the Nasdaq is hitting new highs in the stock market, while on the other hand, the once popular narratives in the cryptocurrency circle are shattered and the price of coins plummets. The traditional narrative of the cryptocurrency circle is no longer viable, and the industry has come to the moment of real implementation and application.

From glory to fall

TIA, full name Celestia, is one of the most watched modular blockchain projects in late 2023 and early 2024. In the bull run in early 2024, the TIA token soared from single digits after the airdrop to a high of $20. Its vision is to combine the sovereign interoperability zone of Cosmos with the rollup-centric Ethereum with shared security.

However, starting from the second half of 2024, as the market heat declined and the project ecology progressed slowly, CelesTIA's governance and team issues gradually surfaced. The most controversial is the question of its senior executives collectively cashing out. Twitter user @0xCircusLover broke the news that as early as early October 2024, all C-level executives of CelesTIA completed the unlocking and began to sell tokens on a large scale. Co-founder Mustafa was even pointed out to have sold more than $25 million in tokens off-site, and then quietly moved to Dubai.

At the same time, CelesTIA's marketing operations also suffered a backlash. KOL @ayyyeandy, who once stood up for TIA, was exposed to have charged a lot of promotion fees. Although David Hoffman, co-founder of the media platform Bankless, frequently recommended TIA, he was inconsistent on the key issue of "whether to hold the currency", which further caused the community to question whether "the project is just a marketing product manipulated by capital."

The deeper internal rift came from the management. The former head of developer relations, Yaz Khoury, was fired for alleged sexual harassment, which caused a public relations storm. CelesTIA was exposed to have bought out its competitor Abstract for seven figures and forced it to withdraw from its cooperation with EigenLayer. This type of "exclusive merger and acquisition" is controversial and also exposes the team's anxiety about the expansion path.

As the price of the currency collapsed and community trust was on the verge of collapse, co-founder John Adler proposed a radical governance model of "governance as proof" in early 2025, advocating to replace the traditional proof-of-stake mechanism with off-chain governance voting to cope with continued inflationary pressure. However, before this subversive proposal was implemented, the fact that team executives cashed out was gradually exposed, making the community generally believe that this was a governance cover-up aimed at "stabilizing prices and covering up problems." As of press time, its price has fallen by more than 90% from its high point. The on-chain activity is also terrible. According to defillama data, its on-chain Gas income was only $231 in the past 24 hours.

TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

Behind the fall of TIA, the collapse of the crypto industry narrative

However, the collapse of TIA is not just the failure of a project and a token. It is also a glimpse of the disillusionment of the new narrative of the entire crypto industry.

In the past cycles, modularization, AI Agnet, DePIN, GameFi, NFT, etc. have blown up huge bubbles one after another, ushering in rounds of collective carnivals for capital and retail investors. But in 2025, we have ushered in the collective collapse of the previous narratives, and altcoins are in mourning.

Similar to TIA, the leaders of various tracks, such as WorldCoin and Helium, which were once very popular and favored by capital, have quickly accumulated a large amount of traffic and skyrocketed in the short term by riding on the east wind of narrative. But they were all just a wave of heat and then quickly cooled down.

The fall of these star tokens, including TIA, reflects a deeper crisis in the crypto industry: the industry lacks real technological innovation and user landing, and narratives and trust will be repeatedly consumed and diluted. After modularization, there are no new narratives at the public chain level. Looking at other tracks in the industry today, there are still some voices: most projects combining AI and blockchain remain at the conceptual level, and RWA is not just a regulatory issue, but also a profound question of "is it a real demand?"

The former hot spots have been falsified one by one and quickly forgotten by people. At the same time, the traditional financial market continues to receive good news. Both U.S. and Hong Kong stocks related to crypto compliance, such as stablecoins and compliant exchanges, have seen sustained increases.

On one hand, there is a lack of native crypto innovation and a sharp drop in coin prices, while on the other hand, Hong Kong and US stock compliant crypto projects are being favored by capital and the market. Some people think this is a sign that "the industry is finished", but I think this is actually a warning to all project parties that only real technological innovation and application implementation can create real value. The traditional coin circle's old ways of telling stories, competing for traffic, pulling up the market and then selling it are no longer viable. Like Web2 projects, the current Web3 projects are competing for implementation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.64-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,013.05-0.79%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.406+18.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.033666-3.48%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24827+9.65%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

The post Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 10, 2025 15:28 Bitfarms converts a Macquarie debt facility into $300M project financing, drawing an additional $50M to accelerate AI development at its Panther Creek campus. Bitfarms Ltd., a prominent North American energy and digital infrastructure company, has successfully converted its existing private debt facility from Macquarie Group into a project-specific financing agreement worth up to $300 million. This move is aimed at accelerating the development of its data center campus in Panther Creek, Pennsylvania, according to a report by GlobeNewswire. Project Financing for HPC/AI Development The financing arrangement includes an additional $50 million draw, leading to a total of $100 million being drawn through closing. This capital is earmarked for accelerating equipment purchases and advancing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development at the Panther Creek site. Bitfarms plans to start groundwork for the data center in the fourth quarter of 2025, with energization anticipated by the end of 2026. Strategic Partnership with Macquarie Ben Gagnon, CEO of Bitfarms, expressed enthusiasm about the conversion of the debt facility to project-level financing. He highlighted that this transition allows for a more flexible drawdown on the full facility, expediting construction timelines and positioning Bitfarms to meet growing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure in the region. The collaboration with Macquarie has been pivotal in advancing the development phases at the Panther Creek campus. Macquarie’s Commitment to AI Infrastructure Joshua Stevens, Managing Director of Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets business, emphasized their commitment to supporting Bitfarms’ 350 MW HPC/AI campus in Pennsylvania. Stevens noted that the state’s robust energy and fiber infrastructure makes it an emerging hub for AI infrastructure, with Bitfarms poised to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions. Broader Impact and Future Prospects Bitfarms’ strategic focus on U.S. expansion is…
Boost
BOOST$0.08522+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0759-3.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010009-0.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 10:44
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Crypto Investor Loses $6.28M to Sophisticated Phishing Permit Scam

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate