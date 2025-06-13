AMD and OpenAI jointly release super AI chip, which improves reasoning by 35 times

2025/06/13
PANews June 13 news, according to Jinshi report, early this morning, AMD held the 2025 Global AI Development Conference, mainly releasing and introducing the latest AI chips and cloud-based hardware devices. OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman attended the conference as a special guest, and jointly released the Instinct MI400 and Instinct MI350 series of super AI chips with ADM. Especially in the process of research and development, OpenAI has been providing technical feedback to AMD to help it optimize GPUs. At the press conference, when Sam Altman heard that a single MI400 was equipped with 432G of HBM4 memory, he was also stunned and said it was impossible. Compared with the previous generation of products, MI350 is equipped with 288GB of HBM3E memory and up to 8TB/s of memory bandwidth, which has increased AI computing power by 4 times and reasoning performance by 35 times. AMD said that because the chip power consumption is lower than that of competitors, MI355X can provide 40% more tokens per dollar than Nvidia chips.

