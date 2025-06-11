Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve

Incrypted
2025/06/11 14:27
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000045-6.25%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.447-2.72%
  • The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a bill to include crypto assets in the NBU’s foreign exchange reserve.
  • According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, this step contributes to Ukraine’s inclusion in global financial innovations.
  • As an example, the politician cited similar measures in other countries, including the United States.

On June 10, 2025, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the inclusion of virtual assets in the country’s gold and foreign currency reserve. One of the authors of the initiative, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that it promotes the integration of Ukraine into global financial innovation.

Recall, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this bill back in February 2025. At the end of May, the politician emphasized that the document is “on the way”. At the same time, according to him, the initiative may be considered in parallel with the regulatory framework for the crypto asset sector as a whole.

Earlier, the MP said that the profile bill was blocked by the Office of the President at the initiative of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market. The regulator denies this.

According to Zheleznyak, the bill will give the National Bank of Ukraine the opportunity to invest in virtual assets. The volume of these investments, as well as specific tokens or coins, the regulator will be able to determine independently, based on its own criteria.

In his publication, the politician referred to the example of other countries where similar initiatives have been filed. These are, among others, the United States, Switzerland, some European countries, including the Czech Republic.

Recall, US President Donald Trump did issue an executive order on the formation of a bitcoin reserve in early March 2025. Read more about it:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, disclosed on Tuesday that its SOL holdings reached
Solana
SOL$151.59+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:22
Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

By ChandlerZ, Foresight News The structural bottleneck of on-chain trading experience is gradually emerging. Although the AMM model has promoted the development of early decentralized exchanges, its limitations in liquidity
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0727+0.27%
BOOK
BOOK$0.00001689-0.64%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000522-22.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:00
Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

PANews reported on July 9 that, according to Bloomberg, Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, has its own vault in Switzerland, storing $8 billion worth of
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000045-6.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:04

Trending News

More

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC

U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud