Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 16:49

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

His office said the official X account had ”presented irregular activity that suggests possible unauthorized access” and asked the public to ignore its content.

Paraguayan Bitcoin

Paraguay President X Account Said Bitcoin Is Legal Tender

The unauthorized post had said in English that Paraguay has made Bitcoin legal tender in the country. The now-deleted post added that Paraguay has established a BTC reserve with $5 million, and also provided a wallet address for investors to “secure [their] stake.” 

The address shared in the post had barely been used, and only had around $4 worth of BTC. Peña’s post yesterday was also the first one that had been written in English, adding to concerns that his account may have been hacked.

Paraguay’s national cybersecurity team is currently working with X to investigate the situation. 

Growing Trend Of X Hacks To Promote Crypto Scams

X has been a playground for cybercriminals over the years. Yesterday’s apparent scam post is the latest in a growing trend of compromised accounts of influential figures promoting sham tokens and schemes.

In 2020, for example, hackers were able to gain access to dozens of high-profile accounts, including those belonging to Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West as well as companies like Apple, Uber, McDonald’s and others. 

Peña’s post yesterday also comes amid reports that some countries in Central and South America are considering following in El Salvador’s lead and looking into making Bitcoin legal tender.

In Paraguay, politicians are still trying to structure a regulatory framework to supervise and support the growing crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, disclosed on Tuesday that its SOL holdings reached
Solana
SOL$151.59+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:22
Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

By ChandlerZ, Foresight News The structural bottleneck of on-chain trading experience is gradually emerging. Although the AMM model has promoted the development of early decentralized exchanges, its limitations in liquidity
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0727+0.27%
BOOK
BOOK$0.00001689-0.64%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000522-22.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:00
Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

PANews reported on July 9 that, according to Bloomberg, Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, has its own vault in Switzerland, storing $8 billion worth of
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000045-6.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:04

Trending News

More

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

Order Book + AMM, what is the hybrid exchange developed by Kuru?

Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC

U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud