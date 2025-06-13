Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 55.68 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1,038 bitcoins

PANews
2025/06/13 14:32

PANews reported on June 13 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced today that it has increased its holdings of 56.87 bitcoins for 887.25 million yen, with an average purchase price of 15.6 million yen, and its total holdings have increased to 1,038.26 bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR

Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR

Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund. On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it…
FUND
FUND$0.03--%
Polkadot
DOT$3.379-0.73%
Hedera
HBAR$0.15991+0.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002026+4.16%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003902-4.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:04
ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion

ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion

PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company
Share
PANews2025/07/08 20:04
CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom

CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom

PANews reported on June 29 that CICADA Finance announced the completion of Fair Launch, achieving an oversubscription of US$18 million, becoming the first DeFi financing case based on USD1, and
DeFi
DEFI$0.002026+4.16%
USD1
USD1$1--%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001201-36.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 17:06

Trending News

More

Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR

ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion

CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom

Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review