In 2010, Hal Finney described the Bitcoin banks of the future. What did he say, and do we have such banks today?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:23
SuperRare
RARE$0.03481+4.44%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01157-2.36%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.113--%

In a 2010 Bitcointalk forum post, Hal Finney, a cypherpunk involved in Bitcoin from day one, described the way he sees the emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future. He believed that peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions would be rare. Instead, people will use better-scaled digital cash issued by Bitcoin-backed banks. 

Table of Contents

  • How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?
  • Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?
  • Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?

Finney was a cypherpunk community veteran, working on various solutions that would help maintain online privacy. For years, Finney worked at PGP Corporation. He is the creator of the first reusable proof-of-work system, and he was the first person to receive a BTC transaction from none other than Satoshi Nakamoto. No wonder he was an influential figure in the Bitcoin community. He died in 2014 at the age of 58.

In December 2010, the Bitcointalk user with the wobber handle initiated the discussion about how Bitcoin banks could work. While some people suggested that such banks could safely store clients’ bitcoins, charging them some fees or giving loans against Bitcoin, others were skeptical, viewing the idea as worthless. One of the users even mentioned Ripple as an already existing example.  

Hal Finney joined the discussion. He wrote that Bitcoin-backed banks have a good reason to exist. He saw Bitcoin banks as organizations issuing Bitcoin-redeemable digital cash for settling transactions. Finney noted that Bitcoin is not an efficient means of exchange, so the secondary layer payment system will solve this problem. 

In another post, he explained that large purchases in Bitcoin need more time so that the parties involved will see several confirmations. Finney saw Bitcoin-backed digital currencies issued by banks as the way to avoid this inconvenience.

According to Finney, Bitcoin will be used by banks to settle net transfers between each other, while individuals will use other digital money for regular transactions. Finney said that banks can have different policies, currencies, interest rates, etc. He mentioned George Selgin’s findings on free banking as the reference for Bitcoin banks and stated that these banks could be self-regulating, stable, and inflation-resistant. 

Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?

On June 22, 2025, a Bitcoin Strategy CEO at Semler, Joe Burnett, published a screenshot of Finney’s post, stating, “Hal Finney foresaw the rise of bitcoin treasury companies.”

George Selgin, whose work was mentioned in Finney’s post about Bitcoin banks, noted that Burnett is wrong that Finney was talking about something similar to Bitcoin treasuries. He wrote:

“Mr. Burnett doesn’t seem to know the difference between a bank and a treasury company, two entirely different things. What Finney envisioned was a competitive system of Bitcoin-based banks, the IOUs of which would serve as second-layer payments media.”

It’s fair to say that Finney’s vision is way different from Bitcoin treasury companies, as they don’t issue Bitcoin-backed digital cash that would have exchange properties. Treasuries issue stocks that are influenced by Bitcoin but not backed by it. More than that, these stocks are not used to buy anything. Treasuries (e.g., Strategy) often issue debt to purchase more bitcoins, hoping that Bitcoin’s long-term price appreciation will pay off the debt or at least propel stock prices higher. 

Free banking, mentioned by Finney, supposes the existence of private currencies issued by banks. Such banks existed in the 19th century in several countries; however, by the 1950s, they were gone. 

Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

The banks described by Hal Finney don’t exist today. However, he wasn’t completely wrong about Bitcoin-backed banks. Some banks have elements of Bitcoin banks, while the crypto community embraced stablecoins, which serve as a convenient means of payment and savings. 

For instance, some banks create treasuries to accumulate Bitcoin. They do it to hedge against fiat money debasement and believe Bitcoin reserves can boost their holdings. One of the banks that recently started to accumulate Bitcoin is Solar Bank. 

The idea of a second-layer digital payment system and multiple digital currencies is fully realized in the form of the altcoin market. Many cryptocurrencies are cheap and quick to transact, so in this regard, Finney was close to what we know today. However, only a few of them are issued by the banks; mostly, it is stablecoins. Central banks of several countries are working on CBDCs, which are not Bitcoin-backed.

The DeFi platforms may provide some of the banking services in a decentralized manner; for instance, you may lend or borrow crypto there or keep it in exchange for yield. However, one cannot redeem these cryptocurrencies for a fixed Bitcoin price. Such a phenomenon as neobanks is a type of platforms that provide bank-like services and allow operations with crypto. 

Selgin claimed that he doesn’t think Bitcoin banks will emerge soon, as there will not be profit “in supplying substitutes for a relatively unpopular means of exchange.” However, Selgin is not dismissing the possible emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$177.64-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,013.05-0.79%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.406+18.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Institutional money is no longer just testing the waters of the crypto market – it’s preparing to take full control. […] The post Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
READY$0.033666-3.48%
Overtake
TAKE$0.24827+9.65%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 10:00
Share
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

The post Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 10, 2025 15:28 Bitfarms converts a Macquarie debt facility into $300M project financing, drawing an additional $50M to accelerate AI development at its Panther Creek campus. Bitfarms Ltd., a prominent North American energy and digital infrastructure company, has successfully converted its existing private debt facility from Macquarie Group into a project-specific financing agreement worth up to $300 million. This move is aimed at accelerating the development of its data center campus in Panther Creek, Pennsylvania, according to a report by GlobeNewswire. Project Financing for HPC/AI Development The financing arrangement includes an additional $50 million draw, leading to a total of $100 million being drawn through closing. This capital is earmarked for accelerating equipment purchases and advancing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development at the Panther Creek site. Bitfarms plans to start groundwork for the data center in the fourth quarter of 2025, with energization anticipated by the end of 2026. Strategic Partnership with Macquarie Ben Gagnon, CEO of Bitfarms, expressed enthusiasm about the conversion of the debt facility to project-level financing. He highlighted that this transition allows for a more flexible drawdown on the full facility, expediting construction timelines and positioning Bitfarms to meet growing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure in the region. The collaboration with Macquarie has been pivotal in advancing the development phases at the Panther Creek campus. Macquarie’s Commitment to AI Infrastructure Joshua Stevens, Managing Director of Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets business, emphasized their commitment to supporting Bitfarms’ 350 MW HPC/AI campus in Pennsylvania. Stevens noted that the state’s robust energy and fiber infrastructure makes it an emerging hub for AI infrastructure, with Bitfarms poised to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions. Broader Impact and Future Prospects Bitfarms’ strategic focus on U.S. expansion is…
Boost
BOOST$0.08522+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0759-3.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010009-0.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 10:44
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

Crypto Investor Loses $6.28M to Sophisticated Phishing Permit Scam

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate