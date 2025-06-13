Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 74.27 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 242.34 BTC PANews 2025/06/13 14:09

PANews reported on June 13 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company added 74.27 BTC to its treasury, bringing its total BTC holdings to 242.34.