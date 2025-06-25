Trump: Conflict between Israel and Iran could break out again, perhaps soon By: PANews 2025/06/25 22:16

PANews June 25 news, US President Trump said: The conflict between Israel and Iran may break out again, perhaps soon. I do not think Iran will re-enter the field of nuclear weapons development. If Iran returns to the nuclear program, we will be there. Iran has abundant oil resources. Do not rely on Israeli intelligence.