Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)

2025/06/11
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓6/11 Update:
ETH MEME SPX hits new high, labubu market sentiment continues
Bonk ecosystem useless reached a new high, 10 times in one week
$AURA Raydium’s first meme, the market maker pulls the price

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

