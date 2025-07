Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11) PANews 2025/06/11 10:37

MEME $0.001555 +2.64% AI $0.1122 +3.21% LABUBU $0.018951 -3.51% MEMES $0.00008809 -4.32%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ūüóď6/11 Update:

ETH MEME SPX hits new high, labubu market sentiment continues

Bonk ecosystem useless reached a new high, 10 times in one week

$AURA Raydium’s first meme, the market maker pulls the price ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!