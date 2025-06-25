HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:50
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.3387-2.81%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%
SOON
SOON$0.8511+4.07%

PANews reported on June 25 that HashKey Chain officially announced that it will issue HSK airdrop rewards to early users to thank them for their active participation and support in the early stages of the project. The first round of rewards covers users who have completed transactions and interactions on the chain from December 2024 to the end of March 2025, and the distribution will be completed within the next two weeks. This distribution has passed strict Bot behavior filtering and value weight linkage mechanisms to ensure a fair and just process.

HashKey Chain said that the points system is not only a recognition of historical contributions, but will also become a long-term mechanism to motivate ecological activity in the future. Next, HashKey Chain will continue to launch more incentive plans based on on-chain behaviors in conjunction with ecological project parties, covering richer interaction scenarios, and encouraging real users and developers to contribute more value to ecological development.

Starting today, users can visit the points query platform and connect their wallet to confirm their eligibility for this period’s rewards: https://points.hsk.xyz/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+14.02%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003731+0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00863+2.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop