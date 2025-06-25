South Korea’s top banks unite for Won-pegged stablecoin launch: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:31
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Unite
UNITE$0.0002948-3.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%

Interest in a won-linked stablecoin is growing in South Korea, and the country’s largest commercial banks are joining forces to issue one through a joint initiative.

According to a June 25 report from local media Economic Review, eight of South Korea’s top banks are working with the Open Blockchain and DID Association and the Financial Settlement Institute to build a stablecoin venture.

Participating banks include KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The project aims to issue a stablecoin backed by the Korean won and reduce the dominance of dollar-based digital assets.

The report comes on the heels of the Financial Services Commission’s release of a new roadmap for stablecoins and crypto ETFs, part of a broader push to align the local market with global standards. It also noted that the initiative is in response to growing concerns within the banking sector about losing ground to foreign-issued stablecoins in the domestic market.

KB Kookmin, South Korea’s largest bank and a member of the new consortium, has also filed trademarks related to stablecoin symbols as part of the joint initiative, according to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service.

While the exact method of issuance has yet to be finalized, the banks are said to be reviewing two stablecoin models including a trust-based structure and a deposit-linked approach, both designed to ensure full 1:1 backing with the Korean won. The launch is expected by late 2025 or early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, South Korean Democrats are also pushing for a faster rollout of government-issued won-pegged stablecoins, with a similar goal of strengthening the national fiat and boosting global demand for won-backed assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+14.02%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003731+0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00863+2.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop