Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:42

BNB $1,125.59 -0.84% JUNE $0.081 -4.59%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.