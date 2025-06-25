Guotai Junan International's afternoon increase expanded to 100% By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:31

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Jinshi, Guotai Junan International (01788.HK)'s afternoon increase again expanded to 100%. According to news yesterday , Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies.