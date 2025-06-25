Aurora board approves plans to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets

PANews reported on June 25 that according to investing.com, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) announced that its board of directors has approved an investment plan as part of its overall fund management plan, which aims to maintain and increase the value of the company's assets while implementing its strategy of expanding market coverage, deepening partnerships and improving the ecosystem. According to the plan, the company will invest no more than 20% of the company's current cash and cash equivalents balance in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. These investments may include, but are not limited to, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

It is reported that Aurora was founded in 2011 and is a Chinese customer interaction and marketing technology service provider.