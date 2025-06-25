Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/06/25 10:31
Major
MAJOR$0.08652+9.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint venture to issue Korean won stablecoins. The participating banks include Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, Nonghyup Bank, Korea Development Bank, Suhyup Bank, Citibank Korea Branch and Standard Chartered Bank Korea Branch. The project is jointly developed by the bank and the Open Blockchain and Decentralized Identifier Association and the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearing Agency.

At present, the relevant parties are still discussing the common infrastructure. If the regulation allows, the joint venture is expected to be officially launched at the end of this year or early next year. At present, the project team is considering two stablecoin issuance models: one is the trust model, which first trusts the customer funds separately and then issues stablecoins; the other is the deposit token model, which links stablecoins to bank deposits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003563-3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00861+3.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop