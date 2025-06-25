The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

By: PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and the crypto market sector has risen for two consecutive days, but the increase has narrowed. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.79% in 24 hours, fluctuating in a narrow range around $2,400. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.61%, breaking through $106,000. At the same time, MAG7.ssi rose 0.87%, MEME.ssi rose 1.95%, and DEFI.ssi rose 3.83%.

In terms of other sectors, the DeFi sector rose 3.10% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Jupiter (JUP) and Uniswap (UNI) rose 5.86% and 8.39% respectively; the RWA sector rose 2.67%, Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Keeta (KTA) rose 4.53% and 4.71% respectively; the Meme sector rose 2.64%, among which SPX6900 (SPX) continued to rise, rising another 13.96% in 24 hours, the PayFi sector rose 2.51%, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rose 4.71%; the Layer2 sector rose 2.20%, and Stacks (STX) rose 8.81%; the Layer1 sector rose 2.05%, and Aptos (APT) rose 12.78%; the CeFi sector rose 1.31%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 4.98%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
