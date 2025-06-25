Matter Labs releases new zero-knowledge prover “Airbender” based on RISC-V

By: PANews
2025/06/25 10:02
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002735-5.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, ZKsync development company Matter Labs released a new zero-knowledge prover "Airbender" at the Permissionless conference. The prover is built on the RISC-V architecture and can complete Ethereum block verification in 35 seconds on a single GPU environment, which is significantly faster than similar products. Matter Labs CEO said that this breakthrough will reduce transaction costs to less than 1 cent, suitable for high-frequency trading, small payments and decentralized social scenarios. At present, Airbender is still in its early stages of launch, but Matter Labs has released an application to facilitate developer testing. If everything goes according to plan and the ZKsync governance process is approved, Airbender will be included in the protocol upgrade at the end of this summer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003563-3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00861+3.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop