Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3) PANews 2025/06/03 10:00

MEME $0.001533 +2.47% ELIZA $0.002093 -2.15% AI $0.1104 +2.50% MEMES $0.00009213 +1.46%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓Update 6/3:

ELIZA V2 framework is about to be released

Pump.fun coin rumor: $5 billion valuation

Bonk launches a blockchain shooting game

$LOUD is online, $mask overseas car head conspiracy disk ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!