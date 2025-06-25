FalconX Joins Crypto.com, Galaxy, and Others as Partners of Institutional Settlement Network Lynq

By: PANews
2025/06/25 08:15
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, FalconX, a major digital asset broker, joined Crypto.com, Galaxy, Wintermute and other companies to become the launch partner of the Lynq platform. Lynq is committed to becoming the settlement layer for digital assets and financial institutions. Lynq CEO Jerald David said that FalconX has access to more than 400 tokens and will be both a participant and a liquidity provider on the Lynq network.

Lynq was developed by Arca Labs, Tassat Group and tZERO Group to provide a solution to the changing regulatory framework and counterparty risk. David also said that participants can access the Lynq network for free, there is no transaction fee, and the platform income comes from part of the portfolio interest. The platform will start the end-user acceptance test phase on Friday.

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
