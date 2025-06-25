Bitcoin dominance has now risen back to 62%

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:51
MAY
MAY$0.02897-1.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00375-8.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01441+3.22%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Bitcoin's dominance has rebounded to 62% after a significant decline to 59% in May. The current upward trend in Bitcoin's dominance shows that capital flows continue to favor Bitcoin rather than smaller digital assets, which may delay the arrival of a broader altcoin rally. The rebound in dominance reflects the divergence in investment patterns as cryptocurrencies gain increasing attention on Wall Street. Although cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular among traditional financial institutions, unlike Bitcoin's mainstream adoption, altcoins have not yet experienced a similar institutional boom. This preference for cryptocurrency-related stocks may have curbed investors' interest in altcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003563-3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00861+3.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop