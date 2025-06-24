Nobitex releases service recovery roadmap after security incident: withdrawal, trading and recharge functions will be gradually opened on June 30

By: PANews
2025/06/24 23:01
PANews reported on June 24 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex tweeted that the platform will resume services in phases after the security incident. The first phase will start on June 25, and users will need to re-authenticate their accounts. Users can resume account access after June 28, and withdrawal, trading and top-up functions will be gradually opened on June 30. The official emphasized that security is the priority, and a detailed technical report will be released after the service is stable.

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
