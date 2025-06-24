Polymarket nears unicorn status with $200m funding round: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:39
Union
U$0.000897+1.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02609-2.83%

Polymarket, the blockchain-powered prediction platform where traders wagered nearly $3.2 billion on the 2024 U.S. election, is reportedly courting investors in a $200 million round. The deal could push its valuation past $1 billion, propelling it into unicorn territory.

On June 24, The Information reported that Polymarket is closing in on a $200 million funding round, a move that would elevate the decentralized prediction market’s valuation well beyond the billion-dollar threshold.

Sources close to the deal confirm that the raise is in its final stages, with capital earmarked for navigating regulatory hurdles and accelerating international expansion.

If completed, this would eclipse Polymarket’s previous funding record and mark a major milestone following its recent integration with X, which now embeds the platform’s prediction data directly into millions of social media feeds.

Who’s backing Polymarket’s rise and what’s at stake?

While the current round’s participants haven’t been formally disclosed, longtime backers like Founders Fund, Peter Thiel’s investment firm, are widely expected to be involved, alongside crypto-native heavyweights such as Dragonfly and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Market chatter also suggests the latest push has attracted new institutional players, though it remains unclear whether they hail from traditional fintech circles or crypto-focused investment firms.

In May 2024, Polymarket disclosed it had raised a total of $70 million across two prior rounds: a $25 million Series A led by General Catalyst, and a $45 million Series B led by Founders Fund with participation from Buterin and others.

That $70 million figure stood as the platform’s highest funding total to date—but the forthcoming $200 million round would become the largest capital raise in its history.

Attracting more than capital

Still, institutional capital isn’t the only thing Polymarket is attracting. Despite geoblocking U.S. users since its 2022 CFTC settlement, the platform has seen surging volumes, drawing renewed scrutiny from U.S. regulators who remain wary of offshore platforms offering political contracts to domestic users.

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam’s recent warning about offshore platforms “providing exposure to U.S. customers” was widely interpreted as a reference to Polymarket. Industry analysts suggest that a significant share of Polymarket’s activity comes from U.S.-based traders using VPNs.

In contrast to its regulated competitor Kalshi, Polymarket’s rapid ascent highlights a growing divide between onshore compliance and the crypto-native ethos of permissionless information markets. The upcoming raise will test investor conviction in that model—and may invite another round of regulatory scrutiny.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.214-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003579-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Whales/institutions "7 Siblings" have bought $13 million worth of ETH since yesterday's drop