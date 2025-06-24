Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

By: PANews
2025/06/24 20:18
PANews reported on June 24 that Michael Saylor tweeted that Strategy ($MSTR) has earned 85,871 bitcoins this year, which is worth about $9 billion at current prices.

