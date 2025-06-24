Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May By: PANews 2025/06/24 20:11

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in the total network computing power, Bitcoin mining revenue increased by 18.2% in May . The report shows that North American miners accounted for 26.3% of the total network computing power in May , up from 24.1% in April . Among them, MARA Holdings ranked first in mining volume that month, reaching 950 Bitcoins, a month-on-month increase of 35% .