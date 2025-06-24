Fed's Bostic: No need to cut interest rates at the moment, expects a 25 basis point rate cut later this year By: PANews 2025/06/24 18:02

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said there is no need to cut interest rates at the moment, and a 25 basis point rate cut is expected later this year.