BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:23
PANews June 24 news, BlackRock believes that there may be more moments like DeepSeek in China's biotechnology, automation and autonomous driving fields, reflecting its optimism about the further development of China's artificial intelligence field. Lu Wenjie, BlackRock's Greater China investment strategist, said at a press conference on Tuesday that it is difficult to give an exact time, but the current environment is suitable for these technology companies to achieve very strong innovation.

