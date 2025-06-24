Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 12:32
SIX
SIX$0.01701+1.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.0792-1.36%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1333-6.82%

Fiserv, one of the largest fintech firms in the US, announced plans Monday to launch its own US dollar-backed stablecoin, FIUSD. The company is teaming up with PayPal and Circle to expand digital asset services across its banking and payments network.

It aims to roll out the token by the end of the year, tapping into infrastructure provided by Paxos and Circle.

FIUSD will initially run on the Solana blockchain. Also, it will be integrated with Fiserv’s existing digital platforms, including its Finxact core banking engine.

The move comes just days after the US Senate passed long-awaited stablecoin legislation, signaling growing institutional confidence in regulated digital dollar equivalents.

Partnership Eyes Cross-Border Payments Using FIUSD and PYUSD

As regulatory clarity improves in Washington, Fiserv appears poised to act swiftly. It aims to provide financial institutions and merchants with new ways to settle payments. In addition, it plans to support remittances and invoice reconciliation using tokenized dollars.

Additionally, the partnership with PayPal includes plans to explore joint use of FIUSD and PYUSD, which launched in 2023. Now, both firms aim to integrate the two stablecoins into cross-border transfers and merchant payment solutions.

PYUSD is already used within PayPal’s remittance service Xoom and for vendor settlement.

Fiserv Leverages Vast Client Network to Scale Stablecoin Adoption

Fiserv’s stablecoin strategy builds on its broad network, which includes ties to over 10,000 financial institutions and six million merchants.

This existing scale, the company said, gives clients a way to adopt digital asset tools without needing to overhaul legacy systems.

Moreover, the FIUSD token is designed to work seamlessly with other stablecoins. This could help Fiserv attract additional partners over time.

Beyond FIUSD, the company is also exploring support for deposit tokens. These would let banks offer digital payment solutions while still maintaining regulatory protections and the capital advantages of traditional deposits.

Following the announcement, shares of Milwaukee-based Fiserv rose nearly 5%. The increase reflects investor confidence in the company’s move into regulated digital currency infrastructure.

With stablecoin legislation gaining momentum in the US, Fiserv’s entry positions it as one of the first major banking tech providers to integrate tokenized dollars into its core ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Movement
MOVE$0.0783-2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11307-5.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000881-9.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000358-3.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.06946-8.53%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13267-8.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00843-0.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.