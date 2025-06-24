A suspected ConsenSys-related address purchased another 3,704 ETH worth $8.91 million By: PANews 2025/06/24 12:52

JUNE $0,081 -4,59% ETH $3.753,51 -1,34%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 20 minutes ago, a whale/institution (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 3,704 ETH (worth US$8.91 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions. In the past three weeks, the party has purchased a total of 161,112 ETH (worth US$422 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions.