Texas passes SB 1498, authorizing the seizure of criminal-related Bitcoin and digital assets By: PANews 2025/06/24 11:42

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas officially signed SB 1498 into law, allowing the state to seize Bitcoin and digital assets related to specific crimes. The seized assets will be deposited into a confiscation fund.