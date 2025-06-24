FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

By: PANews
2025/06/24 10:21
PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and mortgage eligibility.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities.
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
