Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 01:42
READY
READY$0.003711+5.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339+11.91%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06407-3.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005975-0.18%
Term Finance
TERM$0.439-0.22%

Key Takeaways:

  • Hong Kong’s licensing regime for stablecoin issuers begins on August 1, with limited approvals expected in the initial phase.
  • Applicants must show detailed control systems, including asset security and AML compliance, and prove their ability to operate across jurisdictions.
  • The HKMA references global regulatory frameworks, including FSB guidelines, to structure its supervisory approach.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue outlined new expectations for stablecoin issuers under the city’s upcoming licensing regime, in a statement published on June 20.

The ordinance establishing the framework, passed by the Legislative Council in May, takes effect on August 1. Yue said only a small number of issuers would be licensed initially, citing the need for “real-world use cases” and operational capacity.

Hong Kong to Limit Stablecoin Licenses

“Licensees must operate in a prudent and sustainable manner,” Yue said. “Building trust with market participants will be essential.”

Applicants must prove they have strong controls for reserve management, price stability, asset protection, and anti-money-laundering, and that they are ready to follow the rules wherever their stablecoins are used.

From a supervisory standpoint, Yue said the HKMA is aligning with international standards, referencing work led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also noted that stablecoins carry features that raise cross-border and anonymity-related risks, requiring ongoing international coordination.

“Given that stablecoins are an emerging product, the issuance business involves inherent risks, user protection considerations, and market capacity concerns. As such, the licensing regime will have a relatively high entry bar,” said Yue.

“We anticipate issuing only a limited number of licences during the initial phase,” he said.

Global Frameworks and Compliance Push

Yue reiterated that stablecoins are not intended to function as investment tools. Instead, they are one of several emerging options for digital settlement, alongside central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits.

The statement also confirmed that participation in the HKMA’s sandbox is neither a requirement for applying nor a guarantee of license approval. All applicants will be evaluated under the same regulatory criteria.

While the ordinance establishes Hong Kong’s initial oversight structure, Yue said future adjustments will consider market capacity and user protection needs. He added that the licensing regime would be enforced with “rigor and prudence.”

How stablecoins will operate alongside CBDCs and bank-issued tokens remains unresolved. Authorities are still assessing legal status, interoperability, and potential risks across systems with different regulatory models.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Could stablecoins be used for payments across different regulatory zones?

Yes, but issuers must demonstrate compliance with local regulations wherever their tokens circulate, making legal and operational preparation essential.

What are the common reserve models used by stablecoin issuers?

Issuers may hold reserves in fiat currency, short-term government bonds, or other low-risk assets. The composition and custody of these reserves affect stability, transparency, and redemption reliability.

How do redemption mechanisms impact stablecoin trust?

Clear and timely redemption processes are central to user confidence. Delays or opaque procedures can lead to price instability or loss of peg, especially during periods of stress.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

The hearing will come after the US Senate passed legislation to address stablecoin regulation and Republican House leadership said they would handle three bills starting on Monday.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0068+8.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011892-4.52%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 03:52
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,960+0.71%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00711+19.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

Nasdaq-listed medical device technology firm BioSig Technologies and real-world asset tokenization company Streamex are looking to raise up to $1.1 billion in financing to launch a gold-backed treasury management strategy powered by Solana. BioSig and Streamex said in a press…
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000045-10.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000165+45.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 03:46

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO, ex-US regulators to address market structure at Senate hearing

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

BioSig and Streamex eye $1.1b for a gold-backed treasury strategy on Solana

SharpLink’s ETH treasury experiment is starting to look like a model, not a gamble

Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io