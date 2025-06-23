Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars PANews 2025/06/23 23:46

WELL $0,0002614 -6,17% ETH $2 614,68 +2,91%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage , making a profit of $1.27 million. Currently, the whale has opened a short position on BTC with 40x leverage .