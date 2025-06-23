India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part PANews 2025/06/23 23:57

NOT $0.00181 +1.51% GAINS $0.02336 +3.45% PART $0.1657 +7.38%

A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.