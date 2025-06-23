Whales who recently shorted 16 altcoins made a profit of $13.68 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whales who have recently shorted 16 altcoins have performed steadily. About two hours ago, the trader recharged 2.5 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform to increase the liquidation price of a basket of tokens. Subsequently, he closed some of the short orders for PEPE and XRP, reducing the overall position size to 46.38 million US dollars, and continued to place orders to stop profit.
In the past month, this whale has made a profit of $13.68 million, and his short positions in altcoins still have a floating profit of $9.01 million.
