Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a closing bid on June 20, 2019. The subscription raised £3,795,259 (before expenses) by issuing 766,719 new ordinary shares with a par value of £0.001 per share at a price of £4.95 per share.
Earlier on June 19, Smarter Web Company announced that according to its "Ten-Year Plan", it had purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins at an average price of approximately US$104,500, with a total amount of 8.108 million pounds.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.