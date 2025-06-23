Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a closing bid on June 20, 2019. The subscription raised £3,795,259 (before expenses) by issuing 766,719 new ordinary shares with a par value of £0.001 per share at a price of £4.95 per share.

Earlier on June 19, Smarter Web Company announced that according to its "Ten-Year Plan", it had purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins at an average price of approximately US$104,500, with a total amount of 8.108 million pounds.

