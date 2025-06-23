Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.24 million last week, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive weeks

PANews
2025/06/23 11:54
SIX
SIX$0,02165-1,59%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,00000000000001213--%
LayerNet
NET$0,00013251+0,87%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$40.24 million last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of $48.19 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached $5.28 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a weekly net inflow of $10.59 million. Currently, ETH's total historical net inflow has reached $745 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$14.91 million. The current total net inflow of FETH in history is US$1.58 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.60 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.89 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
Bitcoin
BTC$108.800+0,46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1109+1,64%
Celsius
CEL$0,07506-0,87%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 14:12
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000472-5,78%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:41
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
Share
PANews2025/07/08 19:18

Trending News

More

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold