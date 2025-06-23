Bitdeer increased its holdings by 36.9 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,445.8 BTC

2025/06/23 08:37
PANews reported on June 23 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer last Saturday showed that as of June 20, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,445.8 BTC (excluding customer deposits); 49.6 BTC were produced and 13.8 BTC were sold, with a net increase of 36.9 BTC.

