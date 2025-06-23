Hacken: Recent security incidents were caused by "human error" leading to private key leakage

PANews
2025/06/23 07:05
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002702-0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374+4.24%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Ukrainian Web3 cybersecurity company Hacken said that the reason why its native HAI token was minted in almost unlimited quantities and its value plummeted by about 98% was due to the leakage of private keys caused by "human error". In the incident, the private key of an account with minting authority was leaked, and the attacker made a profit of about $250,000, minted about 900 million HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, and the token supply almost doubled. The price once plummeted by 97%, and the market value fell from about $12.7 million to $7.2 million. It recovered slightly on Sunday.

Hacken co-founder Dyma Budorin admitted that he was responsible for not enabling the multi-signature bridge mechanism in a timely manner. The team has revoked the permissions of the account involved, saying that no other accounts have been leaked, and will publish an analysis report after investigation. In addition, Hacken hinted that it may conduct a token swap to compensate holders in the future, saying that this is a "major merger between HAI and Hacken equity shareholders, with a valuation of over $100 million."

Earlier on June 21, it was reported that the Hacken token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability and was suspected of being manipulated by the contract.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,800+0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1109+1.64%
Celsius
CEL$0.07506-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 14:12
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:41
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
Share
PANews2025/07/08 19:18

Trending News

More

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold