Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 02:35
Capverse
CAP$0.1007-5.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02335+3.41%
U Coin
U$0.01227+1.74%

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 6.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.16 trillion, as escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a risk-off environment among investors. Total trading volume hit $148 billion during the same period.

Top gainers defying the trend included Gains Network (GNS), which surged 49.8%, Poollotto.finance up 38.2%, and meme coin Banana For Scale, which jumped 21.3%. On the flip side, Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) tumbled 50%, Gorbagana dropped 36.8%, and GAME by Virtuals fell 34.7%.

The shift comes as investors flee riskier assets like cryptocurrencies in favor of traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, gold, and Treasury bonds. Though the U.S. Dollar Index edged slightly lower to 98.774 (-0.01%), analysts expect near-term strength from safe-haven demand, according to Reuters.

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains - 1

The decline in crypto prices reflects broader market psychology during geopolitical crises. Rising uncertainty tends to shake investor confidence in volatile assets.

Despite being decentralized, crypto is still perceived as speculative, observers note. When conflict erupts, people don’t want volatility—they want security.

Macroeconomic spillovers from geopolitical instability—such as inflationary pressure from rising oil prices or central bank rate hikes—also dampen crypto sentiment, especially when higher interest rates make risk assets less appealing.

In short, crypto’s latest dip underscores how sensitive the market remains to global events—and how quickly investor appetite can shift in uncertain times.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,800+0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1109+1.64%
Celsius
CEL$0.07506-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 14:12
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:41
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
Share
PANews2025/07/08 19:18

Trending News

More

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Trump Media’s ‘Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF’ under SEC review

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold