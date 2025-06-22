Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network PANews 2025/06/22 22:38

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this was an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.