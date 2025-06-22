Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
Bitcoin
BTC$108,870.68+0.61%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1099+0.02%
  • Saylor said at the BTC Prague conference that the first cryptocurrency has become the foundation of the crypto economy.
  • The Strategy co-founder announced a forecast of bitcoin’s price of $21 million in 21 years.
  • The BTC Prague conference gathered 10,000 participants and over 200 speakers.

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset.

Michael Saylor speaking at BTC Prague. Photo: Incrypted.

According to the Strategy co-founder, the White House, Wall Street, tech funds and international regulators have embraced the asset over the past year. Hundreds of public companies are buying large amounts of cryptocurrency and forming their own bitcoin reserves, Saylor said.

In addition, the entrepreneur emphasized that in July 2024, the first cryptocurrency’s share of “global wealth” was less than 1%. However, this figure is now expected to jump to 7% already by 2045. The businessman considers the current stage of development of the asset as a “turning point of the monetary revolution”.

Saylor recalled Hal Finney’s words about the potential price of $10 million at full implementation and stated that “Satoshi’s fire has become unstoppable.” He calculated that BTC provides a 21% annualized return with the same volatility and has already outperformed all asset classes in a year and even a decade.

Speaking about the future, the entrepreneur offered a step-by-step 21-year plan for those who want to invest in the asset:

  • buy $50,000 worth of bitcoin each year with a 5% increase in contribution;
  • utilize leverage at 10% per annum;
  • integrate digital gold into financial and business strategies.

The Speaker emphasized that ignoring information noise and the principle of HODL help “secure a family’s future and create a legacy.” He recalled Sir John Templeton’s quote that the most dangerous thing to do is to consider the situation “this time is different”.

BTC Prague is positioned by the organizers as Europe’s largest and most influential bitcoin event. In 2025, the event gathered 10,000 participants, more than 200 speakers and more than 100 specialized companies.

We would like to remind you that Strategy added 10,100 BTC to its bitcoin portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,860.01+0.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001815+1.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000985-13.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.010316+3.83%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000076+7.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,860.01+0.54%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0073+30.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:41

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold