This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
Notcoin
NOT$0.001815+1.45%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02337+3.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000979-14.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001552+2.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6175+1.13%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status.

Table of Contents

  • Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE
  • Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2
  • Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026
  • Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne
  • Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

In a crypto market where Dogecoin and Cardano are household names and Solana has dominated Layer-1 conversations, a new contender is quietly amassing strength — and it’s priced at just a fraction of a cent. 

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered Layer-2 coin currently in presale, positioning itself as another crypto project and the next top-10 token by 2026. And no, this isn’t hype without substance. With Solana facing significant headwinds and memecoin fatigue setting in across major chains, LILPEPE is riding a new wave of market momentum, fueled by utility, speed, and community-driven meme culture.

Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE

Once hailed as an “Ethereum killer,” Solana (SOL) has seen a sharp downturn. Over the past six months, SOL has declined by 34%, currently trading at $141.40 at the time of this press release. Key technical indicators signal further bearish pressure: an RSI of 28.89, a negative MACD, and a 10-day moving average trailing far below the 100-day SMA. But the more telling story is what’s happening behind the scenes. 

The collapse of Solana’s memecoin meta, once a $25 billion behemoth in late 2024, has now cratered to $9.64 billion. Most of these tokens are down 80–90%, and over $500 million in liquidity has been bridged away from Solana, with Ethereum, Arbitrum, and soon, Layer-2 solutions like Little Pepe, gaining momentum.

Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2

In the saturated world of memecoins, LILPEPE is rewriting the playbook. More than just a token with a funny frog face, it’s the native utility token of an upcoming Layer-2 blockchain built for ultra-low fees, rapid transaction speeds, and mass scalability.

What sets LILPEPE apart?

  • Built Different: This speedy Layer-2 chain sits on Ethereum’s network, runs EVM code, and scales transactions without flooding gas prices. Unlike Dogecoin-no-smart-contract or slow-to-adopt Cardano, Little Pepe comes with a fun, meme-driven crowd that moves parts of Ethereum’s business while cracking jokes.
  • Zero Taxes: True to its DeFi roots, there are no buy/sell taxes, giving investors unfiltered upside potential.
  • Meme Magic + Tech Power: LILPEPE doesn’t just ride meme waves, it powers them with battle-tested Solidity code and a strategic roadmap that turns viral moments into chain adoption.

With Stage 2 of the presale almost complete, momentum is rapidly building. At just $0.0011 per token, investors are getting in near the ground floor. Over $1.23 million has already been raised, with 1.17 billion tokens sold, and the hard cap is within striking distance.

Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026

Market cap advantage

Dogecoin and Cardano already have massive market caps, making returns of 10x or 50x increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, LILPEPE is still in its presale infancy, offering asymmetric upside with significantly less capital required to move its price.

Layer-2 advantage

While DOGE lacks advanced blockchain utility and ADA continues to under-deliver on developer traction, LILPEPE launches as a native Layer-2 chain — a trend that’s capturing serious capital as investors rotate away from legacy chains toward high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible networks.

Community-fueled growth

The rise of memecoins is never just about tech — it’s about community. LILPEPE leans hard into this with no taxes, a humorous yet strategic roadmap (from cryptowomb to blockchain king), and a marketing war chest ready for virality.

Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne

The Stage 2 presale is now live, but it’s nearly sold out. Each token is priced at $0.0011, and the minimum entry is just $100. But that’s not all: Little Pepe is running a $777,000 giveaway to fuel adoption.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Buy into the presale at the official website.
  • Complete giveaway tasks (follow, retweet, tag friends, etc.).
  • Earn bonus entries by engaging more.

Ten winners will receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens each, making this one of the largest memecoin giveaways in crypto history.

Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

From coins like DOGE riding Elon’s tweets, ADA stalling for years, to rug-pulls on Solana-based memecoins. Now, a new meme prince is ready to take the throne, but this time, he comes armed with a real blockchain and a long-term vision. LILPEPE isn’t just another coin. It’s a movement. From the crypto womb to the top of CoinMarketCap, this frog’s path looks promising; it may just leap over the competition and into the top 10. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Jump in before the next green candle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,860.01+0.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001815+1.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000985-13.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.010316+3.83%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000076+7.64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,860.01+0.54%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000682+1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0073+30.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:54
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000472-5.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:41

Trending News

More

Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold