A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

PANews
2025/04/07 14:30
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.075-42.37%

Author: Santisa , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Before starting the content of this article, let’s take a look at the following story (or reality).

A “never-ending” list of tariffs was announced. Then the market crashed and altcoins collapsed.

Your original low-risk "mine" yield has dropped from 30% to near the level of a Treasury bill (note: T-bill, a short-term debt security issued by the government).

This is unacceptable to you. You originally planned to retire with $300,000, and the annual "mining" income is $90,000. Therefore, the rate of return must be high.

So you start moving down the risk curve, chasing imaginary levels of return that the market would favor you.

You traded your blue chip for an unknown new project; you increased your yield by deploying your assets into a riskier new fixed-term protocol or AMM. You started to feel secretly proud.

After a few weeks, you start to question why you were so risk-averse in the first place. This was apparently a “safe and sure” way to make money.

Then, the surprise came.

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

The custodial, leveraged, L2 wrapped, ultra-liquid foundational trading project you entrusted your life savings to collapsed, and now you have lost 70% of your PT-shitUSD-27AUG2025. You got some vested governance tokens, and a few months later the project was abandoned.

Although this story is exaggerated, it reflects the reality that has been played out many times during bear market when yields are compressed. Based on this, this article will try to provide a manual on how to survive a yield bear market.

As people try to adjust to the new reality, in the face of a market crash, they increase risk to make up for the difference in returns, while ignoring the potential costs of these decisions.

Market neutral investors are also speculators whose advantage is to find unadjusted interest rates. Unlike their directional trading partners, these speculators face only two outcomes: either making a little money every day or losing a lot of money all at once.

I personally believe that the neutral rate in the crypto market will be seriously misaligned on the way up, providing an alpha that is higher than its true risk, but the opposite is true on the way down, providing returns below the risk-free rate (RFR) while taking on a lot of risk.

Obviously, there is a time to take risks and a time to avoid them. Those who fail to see this will become someone else's "Thanksgiving dinner".

For example, at the time of writing, AAVE’s USDC yield is 2.7% and sUSDS yields 4.5%.

  • AAVE USDC bears 60% of the RFR and also assumes smart contract, oracle, custody and financial risks.

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

 source
  • Maker incurs fees 25 basis points above the RFR while taking on the risks of smart contracts, custody, and actively investing in higher-risk projects.

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

 source

When analyzing the interest rates of DeFi market-neutral investments, you need to consider:

  • Custody Risk
  • Financial risks
  • Smart Contract Risks
  • Risk-free rate

You can assign an annual risk percentage to each risk, add the RFR, and arrive at the required "risk-adjusted return" for each investment opportunity. Anything above that rate is alpha, and anything below that rate is not alpha.

Maker’s required risk-adjusted return was calculated a while ago and came up with a fair compensation of 9.56%.

Maker’s interest rate is currently around 4.5%.

Both AAVE and Maker hold secondary capital (~1% of total deposits), but even with significant insurance, yields below the RFR should not be acceptable to depositors.

In the age of Blackroll T-bills and regulated on-chain issuers, this is the result of laziness, lost keys, and stupid money.

So what to do? It depends on your size.

If you have a smaller portfolio (less than $5 million), there are still attractive options. Check out the safer protocols for all-chain deployments; they often offer incentives on lesser-known chains with lower TVL, or do some base trading on high-yield, low-liquidity perpetual contracts.

If you have a large sum of money (over $20 million):

Buy short-term Treasuries and wait and see. Favorable market conditions will eventually return. You can also search for OTC exchanges; quite a few projects are still looking around for TVL and are willing to significantly dilute their holders.

If you have LPs, let them know this and even ask them to exit. On-chain treasuries are still lower than real trading. Don't get carried away by the unadjusted risk-return. Good opportunities are obvious. Keep it simple and avoid greed. You should be here for the long term and manage your risk-return properly; if not, the market will figure it out for you.

Related reading: Comprehensive data analysis of the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not rise, where did the money go?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12284-1.78%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06386-2.56%
Minswap
MIN$0.01653-1.54%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01799+1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00006961-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:51
Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0142-0.07%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001698+18.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 08:29
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant . On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin. The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.” Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today. This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year. However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024. Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024. The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions. Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,791.99+0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020046+10.21%
Triathon
GROW$0.0155+10.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001792+1.52%
Farcana
FAR$0.0003+10.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/26 20:42

Trending News

More

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid

Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud

Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live